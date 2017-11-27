DONATE

UPDATED: Authorities Recover Two Bodies From Upper Red Lake

Josh Peterson
Nov. 27 2017
Two bodies have been recovered from Upper Red Lake.

Shortly after 3:00 PM Monday two bodies were recovered from Upper Red Lake; one male and one female. The two had been missing since Saturday.

A missing ATV has also been recovered. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending formal notification of family. The bodies have been transported to the Sanford Medical Center Morgue for positive identification by the Beltrami County Coroner.

On Sunday evening, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two missing anglers from Upper Red Lake. A friend of one of the missing anglers reported that her friend, a 29 year old female from Princeton, MN who had traveled with an acquaintance, a 28 year old male from Stacy, MN to Rogers Resort, located on the south shore of Upper Red Lake, in Shotley Township, had not returned as previously planned. Shotley Township is located approximately 60 miles north of Bemidji, MN.

The two had rented a sleeper fish house from Rogers Resort through noon on Sunday. The two had not returned to the resort and the vehicle driven by one of the anglers was found still parked at the resort. Numerous attempts to contact the anglers have been made by Deputies, family and friends and Deputies have searched the rented fish house and surrounding area. The area was also searched by aircraft equipped with thermal imaging.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds anglers that ice is never safe but adding difficulty to today’s search is the current wind. Ice conditions on Upper Red Lake are changing by the minute as ice flows shift with the wind forming large areas of open water.

Anglers are asked to check with the local resorts on the current ice conditions and open water and report in with the resorts on where they will be fishing and check in with them often. Remember, cold water kills quickly-be prepared before venturing out onto any ice. Have the proper gear, clothing, know the weather report prior and keep an eye on the weather for changing conditions.

On Monday morning authorities had asked residents who live along the shoreline of Upper Red Lake for help in the search for two fisherman.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement is requesting residents along and near the shores of Upper Red Lake to check their property and outbuildings for any signs of two overdue fisherman who were last known to be on Upper Red Lake.

The first missing person is a male 29 years old, the second is a 30 year old female. Law enforcement is also looking for an ATV the two fisherman operating which is a Polaris Sportsman 500 camo toned with a pink hue.

The Sheriff’s Office is also requesting that those in the area do not venture out on the ice to assist with the search as ice conditions are unfavorable.

If anything is located on your property, you are asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111 or 911.

