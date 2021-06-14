ATV Crash Results in Serious Injury in Cass County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person suffered serious injuries after falling off of an ATV and being run over in Cass County on Saturday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, June 12 at 6:02 PM, they received a report of a all-terrain vehicle crash with injuries on Pikus Forest Road in Smokey Hollow Township, rural Outing, MN.

Deputies and responders arrived and learned that a 2020 Can-AM Maverick ATV was being towed by another ATV when the operator of the machine being towed, a 25-year-old female from Remer, fell off the ATV and was run over. The victim was treated on scene for serious injuries and transported via helicopter to a Duluth hospital.

Assisting at the scene were Minnesota DNR Conservation, Remer Fire Department, Crooked Lake Fire Department, Outing Quick Response, Remer Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.

