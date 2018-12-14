Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center Receives Toys For The Holidays

Lakeland PBS
Anthony Scott
Dec. 14 2018
The Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center gives children in the Brainerd area a safe place to visit with their parents and avoid any domestic violence issues that may occur. Thanks to many businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area, families and children using the Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center will have several new toys to play with this holiday season.

The play room at the child safety center was decorated for the holiday season as many toys await the children that come into the center. The toys were donated by many community members and local businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Some toys will stay at the center for children to use, and others will be donated to the Women’s Shelter and families in need that use Alex & Brandon’s Child Safety Center Services.

The Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center has been serving families since 2000, and is open 365 days a year.

To learn more, hear from Vicki Flor the shelter manager at the Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center, and Tammy Ebertowski a volunteer for the center in the video below.

