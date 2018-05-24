Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor In Rollover Crash
A Sunday afternoon rollover crash sends the driver and passenger to the hospital.
According to a release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, May 20, at approximately 5:27 AM, the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a one vehicle rollover in the area of 104th Street and 181st Avenue, south of the City of Verndale.
When emergency personnel arrived, they located two injured occupants inside one vehicle that was severely damaged. The driver was identified as John Robinson, 29, of Valley City, ND and the passenger was identified as Joshua McKenna, 30, of Brampton, ND. Both were transported to Tri-County Hospital. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More
Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More