Affinity Plus Holding 3rd Annual Coin Drive for North Country Food Bank

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is once again hosting their Coins for a Cause to support local food shelves during the holiday season. For the third year, people can stop by a location to drop off their spare change to help raise money for the cause.

With the rise in grocery prices from inflation, every little bit can help. From a penny to a quarter, the extra change someone donates goes toward area food banks to help stock their shelves. Change collected from Affinity Plus in Bemidji will benefit the North Country Food Bank.

Along with Affinity Plus’s match, over $125,000 has been raised for regional food banks since the start of this coin drive. This year, the credit union will match up to $25,000 for the donation drive.

From Dec. 5-9, Affinity Plus will have barrels out for people to drop in coins. For those who have gone completely plastic, there are QR codes available to donate online.

On Dec. 9, the last day of the drive, the first 25 people to donate will not only be in the giving spirit, but in a getting one as well, as they’ll receive a $10 Caribou gift card and a mug.

For a list of participating branches and more information on how to donate, you can visit Affinity Plus’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today