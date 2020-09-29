Lakeland PBS

817 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported in MN Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Sep. 29 2020

The state reported 817 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the state’s cumulative total number of cases to 98,447.

The 817 cases came from a total of 15,257 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 5.3%. Minnesota health officials also reported five new COVID-19 deaths today.

Eight new patients were admitted to a hospital, and no new patients were admitted into ICU yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 40 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 9
  • Cass – 2
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 2
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 2

