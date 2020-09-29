817 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported in MN Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 817 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the state’s cumulative total number of cases to 98,447.

The 817 cases came from a total of 15,257 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 5.3%. Minnesota health officials also reported five new COVID-19 deaths today.

Eight new patients were admitted to a hospital, and no new patients were admitted into ICU yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 40 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 9

Cass – 2

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 2

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 5

Lake of the Woods – 1

Morrison – 2

Polk – 5

Roseau – 1

Todd – 3

Wadena – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today