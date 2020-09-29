817 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported in MN Tuesday
The state reported 817 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the state’s cumulative total number of cases to 98,447.
The 817 cases came from a total of 15,257 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 5.3%. Minnesota health officials also reported five new COVID-19 deaths today.
Eight new patients were admitted to a hospital, and no new patients were admitted into ICU yesterday.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 40 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 9
- Cass – 2
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 2
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 2
