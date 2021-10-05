Lakeland PBS

7,133 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Oct. 5 2021

The state today reported 12 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 7,133 new coronavirus cases. Because the state no longer reports data on the weekends, today’s numbers reflect data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Cass County resident between the ages of 70 and 74.

The new cases came from 103,289 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 852 confirmed cases reported in the following counties over the three-day period:

  • Aitkin – 17
  • Beltrami – 121
  • Cass – 64
  • Clearwater – 22
  • Crow Wing – 130
  • Hubbard – 39
  • Itasca – 82
  • Koochiching – 15
  • Lake of the Woods – 4
  • Mahnomen – 8
  • Mille Lacs – 44
  • Morrison – 99
  • Polk – 47
  • Roseau – 45
  • Todd – 72
  • Wadena – 43

