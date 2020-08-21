Lakeland PBS

698 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 20 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 698 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths from the virus today. One of the new deaths was a person between the ages of 75 and 79 who lived in Crow Wing County.

The 698 new cases came from 13,810 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%. The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate, as reported earlier this week, is at 4.9%. State officials are hoping that rate stays below 5%.

There are currently 309 people hospitalized because of the virus, down 12 from yesterday. Of those hospitalized, 148 are in ICU, which is down four from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 21 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 5
  • Cass County – 2
  • Crow Wing County – 4
  • Hubbard County – 2
  • Itasca County – 1
  • Mahnomen County – 1
  • Mille Lacs County – 1
  • Polk County – 3
  • Roseau County – 1
  • Wadena County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

