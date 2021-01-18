62 Overdoses, 10 Deaths from Opioid Use Reported Since Dec. 1 in Northwestern MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since Dec. 1, law enforcement in northwestern Minnesota has responded to 62 opioid-related overdoses, with 10 of those overdoses resulting in fatalities.

In a joint press release from the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Beltrami County and the Bemidji Police Department stated that recently, many communities in northwestern Minnesota have seen a significant increase in opioid-related overdoses and deaths.

The significant increase recently may be attributed to synthetic opioids or fentanyl, which naloxone has little effect upon. It is important to know that these drugs can be fatal upon the first use. Naloxone is a overdose-reversing drug, and since its introduction has resulted in saving more than 100 lives in Northwestern Minnesota communities.

If you believe a family member may be abusing opioids, common symptoms of opioid abuse include: drowsiness, uncontrollable cravings, frequent flu-like symptoms, change in sleep habit, and isolation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today