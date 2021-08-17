Lakeland PBS

3,054 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported Tuesday in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Aug. 17 2021

The state reported three new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 3,054 new coronavirus cases. Since there is no state reporting on the weekends anymore, these numbers reflect the totals for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 57,659 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 138 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 9
  • Cass – 20
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 34
  • Itasca – 15
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Morrison – 13
  • Mille Lacs – 14
  • Polk – 1
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 15
  • Wadena – 8

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

