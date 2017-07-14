DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
20-Year Old Red Lake Man Charged With Murder

20-Year Old Red Lake Man Charged With Murder

Jul. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

A 20-Year-Old Red Lake man is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a juvenile male because of a dispute over a stolen home video game console.

Joshua Francis Hill made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Bemidji on July 11th.

According to the criminal complaint, Hill was feuding with the victim over a stolen Playstation 3.   Hill is accused of shooting and killing the victim on June 25, 2017, with a .308 rifle that Hill had in his possession leading up to the shooting.

Following the shooting, on June 27, 2017, Hill asked two individuals to dispose of the rifle for him. Law enforcement agents recovered the rifle, which was consistent with a witness description of the rifle Hill was seen handling the day of the shooting.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

Contact the Author Dennis Weimann
dweimann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Kinn Sentenced To 52 Years In Prison

Common Ground: Author Michael Meuers & Darwin Sumner Fishing

Survivor Of Bemidji Bus Crash Speaks Out

Red Lake Tribal Secretary Don Cook Dies At Age 74

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Grand Rapids Man Accused Of Murder Found Competent

A Grand Rapids man accused of a Hibbing murder was found competent to proceed in court. Benjamin David Lundquist, 32, is accused of stabbing and
Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Grand Rapids Man Accused Of Murder Found Competent

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Dayton Picks Seasoned Official For Stadium Oversight Board

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

The Minnesota State Fair announces Amateur Talent Contest

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Clearwater County Man Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct And Child Pornography Possession

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

TrekNorth Charter School Selects New Director

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.