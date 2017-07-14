20-Year Old Red Lake Man Charged With Murder

A 20-Year-Old Red Lake man is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a juvenile male because of a dispute over a stolen home video game console.

Joshua Francis Hill made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Bemidji on July 11th.

According to the criminal complaint, Hill was feuding with the victim over a stolen Playstation 3. Hill is accused of shooting and killing the victim on June 25, 2017, with a .308 rifle that Hill had in his possession leading up to the shooting.

Following the shooting, on June 27, 2017, Hill asked two individuals to dispose of the rifle for him. Law enforcement agents recovered the rifle, which was consistent with a witness description of the rifle Hill was seen handling the day of the shooting.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.