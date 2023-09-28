1st of 3 Candidates for Bemidji City Manager Interviewed In-Person

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council is interviewing three candidates this week with hopes of hiring a new city manager soon.

The first of the three interviews took place today with Sharon Eveland, who is the village administrator in Shorewood Hills, Wisconsin. Eveland also participated in a meet-and-greet social today hosted by the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and Greater Bemidji.

Lakeland News was able to catch up with Eveland and get her thoughts on why she is pursuing this opportunity in Bemidji.

“I think Bemidji’s got a lot to offer, I think there’s a lot of opportunities for growth and development and bringing some really good things into the community, and there definitely seems like a really good solid base here and I think being able to be a part of, taking it to the next level would be a really good professional experience for me,” said Eveland. “I also see there’s a lot to offer here for my family and my kids, and being able to give them the kind of childhood that I would really like to be able to.”

Two more interviews are set for Thursday, Sept. 28. Richard Spiczka, who is currently the Pequot Lakes city administrator, is set to meet with the council at 4 p.m. Mark Lemen, the director of public works in Glencoe, Minnesota, will interview at 5 p.m.

Earlier in the day at 1 and 2 p.m., both will also participate in meet-and-greets at the Mayflower Building in Bemidji. We’ll hear from both of those candidates Thursday night on Lakeland News.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today