1st Lakeland News Sports Director Reid Ferrin Returning for 25th Anniversary Show

Lakeland News — Jul. 6 2023

We’re about a week out from our big 25th Anniversary Lakeland newscast. On July 13th, we’ll celebrate 25 years of providing local television news for north central Minnesota, and that night, we’ll be reuniting the original three anchors from our first year on the air.

Stacy and Dennis will be joined at the desk by our original sports director Reid Ferrin, who’s flying in from Georgia to take part in the show and anchor that night’s sportscast. We’ll have a lot of other special things planned for that night, so please tune in on July 13th for our anniversary show!

We also have several events planned prior to the actual newscast. On Wednesday, July 12th, the night before our anniversary show, there will be a pint night to support Lakeland News at Bemidji Brewing from 4-7 PM. $1 from each pint sold during that time will go towards supporting Lakeland PBS.

Before the 25th Anniversary show on July 13th, we’ll also be holding open houses at both our Bemidji and Brainerd offices with refreshments, tours of our facilities, and a chance to watch our Lakeland News 6 PM update live in our Bemidji studio. Those events begin at 4 PM and run until 7, so come on out and join the celebration!

