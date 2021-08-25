1,404 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,404 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 27,770 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 116 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 17
- Cass – 22
- Crow Wing – 18
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 9
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 14
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 7
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 4
