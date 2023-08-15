Lakeland PBS

14-Year-Old Boy Who Died on Star Lake in Crow Wing Co. Identified

Mary BalstadAug. 15 2023

Crow Wing County law enforcement has identified the 14-year-old victim whose body was found in Star Lake earlier this month.

According to a press release, the victim was 14-year-old Stanley Wilson of Encinitas, California. Law enforcement responded to reports of the missing 14-year-old on August 9 at Pine Terrace Resort in Ideal Township.

Witnesses observed Wilson out on a paddle board falling into the water. Wilson did not surface. People at the resort then pulled Wilson out of the water.

Lifesaving measures on the boy were attempted but unsuccessful. Officials pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Wilson and his family. According to a post from his father, Wilson had a cardiac arrest-like incident due to “a hereditary, undiagnosed heart condition.” A celebration of life event is planned for August 16.

By — Mary Balstad

