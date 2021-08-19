1,163 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported five new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,163 new coronavirus cases.

None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 23,797 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 88 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 12

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 28

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 10

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Morrison – 2

Mille Lacs – 4

Polk – 6

Todd – 3

Wadena – 1

