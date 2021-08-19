1,163 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported five new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,163 new coronavirus cases.
None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 23,797 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 88 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 12
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 28
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 10
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Morrison – 2
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Polk – 6
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 1
