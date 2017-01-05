United Way Of Bemidji Area Seeks Applications For Local Non-Profit Human Service Agencies

The United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking applications from local non-profit human service agencies for its Venture Grant program.

The Venture Grant Program awards up to $2,500 to nonprofit organizations special projects in the Bemidji area. In order to qualify projects should have 501(c) (3) designation, address unmet human service needs and/or be preventative in nature.

The application deadline is Wednesday Feb 1.

For more information, contact the United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929. Grants awarded will be announced by Tuesday, Feb. 28