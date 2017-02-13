DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Teenager Injured in Brainerd Crash

Clayton Castle
Feb. 13 2017
Leave a Comment

A teenager sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 18 in Brainerd on Saturday morning.

Justine Petersen, 19, of Brainerd, was turning left in her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu from southbound Highway 25 onto eastbound Highway 18 when she was struck by a 2017 Ford Pickup.

Peterson was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Pickup, 43-year-old Nicholas Larson, of Brainerd, was not injured in the crash.

Both airbags were deployed and Petersen was wearing her seatbelt, while Larson was not.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Essentia Health Holds Breakfast Meeting To Discuss Health Care Issues

Posted on Feb. 10 2017 by

Cats Found Dead In Crosby Home

Posted on Feb. 10 2017 by

Royalton Man Injured In Car Crash

Posted on Feb. 9 2017 by

Common Ground 809 – Minnesota Breweries

Posted on Feb. 8 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

Two Injured In ATV Crash In Crow Wing County

Two people are injured after their ATV overturned on South Long Lang in Crow Wing County on Saturday afternoon, according to a Crow Wing County
Posted on Feb. 13 2017

Recently Added

Two Injured In ATV Crash In Crow Wing County

Posted on Feb. 13 2017

Vehicle Restrictions To Be Enforced During Eel Pout Festival

Posted on Feb. 13 2017

Gander Mountain To File For Bankruptcy

Posted on Feb. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.