Teenager Injured in Brainerd Crash
A teenager sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 18 in Brainerd on Saturday morning.
Justine Petersen, 19, of Brainerd, was turning left in her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu from southbound Highway 25 onto eastbound Highway 18 when she was struck by a 2017 Ford Pickup.
Peterson was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford Pickup, 43-year-old Nicholas Larson, of Brainerd, was not injured in the crash.
Both airbags were deployed and Petersen was wearing her seatbelt, while Larson was not.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More
Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More
I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More
Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More