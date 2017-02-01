Teachers Learn About ALICE Training In Real Scenarios

Horace May Elementary is one of several schools throughout the state that have implemented a new standard for active shootings. ALICE trainings serve as an alternative to traditional school lockdowns.

“We just want to be as best prepared as we can be to protect our, we call them little pumpkins,”said Ami Aalgaard, Horace May Elementary Principal. “They’re our little kids. They’re our students but they’re truly our Horace May family, so we want to be as best prepared as possible to look out for their best interests always.”

Deputy Jeff Roberts with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department spent Tuesday afternoon going over ALICE training, scenarios and answering questions. All this led up to teachers getting put to the test.

ALICE gives teachers the ability to use the knowledge of the classroom, their students and the situation as it unfolds to make decisions that are best for keeping their children safe,” said Deputy Roberts.

ALERT: If you see or hear a threat you have to react. Lockdown: Lock the door and fortify it so the attacker won’t enter. Inform: Call 9-1-1. Counter: Do what you can to restrain the attacker throwing objects helps. Evacuate: If you run away from a threat you’re safer.

“The training can be a little intense, it’s obviously scary with so much happening in the school it scares anybody,” said Officer Roberts. “I think the fact that you have tools you have resources and the ability to make decisions to keep yourself and your kids safe is a reassuring factor for them.”

Deputy Roberts simulated an attack by announcing there was a bad guy with a black shirt and blue jeans on campus that poses a threat. Teachers then swung into action by implementing the techniques.

“It’s really good for us to be prepared we watch on the news and the media about tragedies all the time and we’re not prepared and we’re not ready to react, ” said Horace May Elementary teacher Jon Shorter. “We just have to be as ready as we possibly can and this gives us some tools to think about before we’re ever in a situation like this.”

For 37 years Jon Shorter has taught at Horace May and has never been involved in an active shooter incident. With the training he feels confident that he would know how to handle the situation.

“I definitely feel I’m a little more prepared and also it gives me some homework assignments to think about,” said Shorter. “What can I do to prepare myself to be better?”