Snowmobile Accident Victim Identified

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 4 2017
A man is listed in critical condition after crashing his snowmobile into a ditch filled with water, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in at 4:12 a.m. on Jan.4 about a man lying in the middle of the road in the 27000 block of CR# 32. The male was wearing snowmobile type clothing and was unresponsive. He was identified as Brian Andrew Kokesh, 47, of Palisade, Minnesota, and flown to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Deputies determined that after the crash Kokesh walked out of the ditch for about a mile before he collapsed on the road. A passerby found him and called 911.

Earlier in the evening Kokesh’s wife had reported him missing to Aitkin County because he was overdue from a snowmobile ride.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

