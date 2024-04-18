Apr 18, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Duluth East at Home

Bemidji baseball was in action after rain postponed Tuesday’s doubleheader to Wednesday, where they were at home taking on Duluth East.

Bemidji went on to win 8-4 in game one over Duluth East, where Peyton Neadeau went six innings with seven strikeouts and one earned run on the bump.

The Lumberjacks extended their win streak against the Greyhounds to seven, but the Hounds were able to snap it in game two of the doubleheader. The Jacks had bases loaded with two outs and the winning run at the plate but were unable to finish the comeback.

