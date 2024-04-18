BSU Football Gets Offseason Practice in Spring Exhibition with UMD

Bemidji State football made history today, playing a spring exhibition game for the first time in program history.

It was against rival Minnesota Duluth, a team the Beavers will not play this next season, and the de facto scrimmage was a little different than a normal football game with all downs untimed and both teams rotating a guaranteed 10-play series regardless of if they scored or not.

Even though it wasn’t exactly like a real game, it was a great opportunity for both teams to get some live reps in the offseason and for coaches to see how the new faces look in new roles.

Bemidji State would unofficially win the game 41-27, but it was kinda like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” in that the points didn’t matter. Head coach Brent Bolte also told Lakeland News after the game that it was just fun.