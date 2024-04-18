Take Back the Night in Bemidji Brings Awareness to Sexual Violence

Earlier this month, Bemidji mayor Jorge Prince declared the entire month of April as Sexual Violence Awareness Month for the city. Last week, Support Within Reach, a sexual violence resource center, and Bemidji State University hosted the annual “Take Back the Night” event in the hopes of bringing more awareness to the issue.

If you or someone you may know has been a victim of sexual violence, Support Within Reach wants the public to know someone is always there to help and encourages everyone to reach out to their center if you need someone to talk to. They can be reached by calling 1-800-708-2727 in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard and Cass counties or at 1-866-747-5008 in Aitkin and Itasca counties.