Red Lake Woman Found Guilty of Child Neglect After Death of Child in Her Care

A federal jury has found a Red Lake woman guilty of child neglect following the death of a child in her care.

According to evidence presented at trial, 63-year-old Sharon Rosebear intentionally deprived a child of necessary food and health care over the course of 2022. Evidence showed the child died of starvation and infection.

A co-defendant, Julius Fineday Sr., was charged with second-degree manslaughter and pleaded guilty in March. Their sentencing hearings are set for a later date.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the evidence at trial established that:

  • Rosebear was reasonably able to provide for the child’s nutrition and health care, including evidence establishing that health care and transportation to health care is free within Red Lake Nation;
  • that all of the adults and children involved in the case received nutritional and cash assistance adequate to meet their basic needs;
  • and that Rosebear nonetheless intentionally deprived the child of those basic needs by withholding food and by looking the other way while the child’s health deteriorated.

