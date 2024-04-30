Apr 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Red Lake Woman Found Guilty of Child Neglect After Death of Child in Her Care
A federal jury has found a Red Lake woman guilty of child neglect following the death of a child in her care.
According to evidence presented at trial, 63-year-old Sharon Rosebear intentionally deprived a child of necessary food and health care over the course of 2022. Evidence showed the child died of starvation and infection.
A co-defendant, Julius Fineday Sr., was charged with second-degree manslaughter and pleaded guilty in March. Their sentencing hearings are set for a later date.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the evidence at trial established that:
- Rosebear was reasonably able to provide for the child’s nutrition and health care, including evidence establishing that health care and transportation to health care is free within Red Lake Nation;
- that all of the adults and children involved in the case received nutritional and cash assistance adequate to meet their basic needs;
- and that Rosebear nonetheless intentionally deprived the child of those basic needs by withholding food and by looking the other way while the child’s health deteriorated.