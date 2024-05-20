Search Continues for Missing Canoeists in Boundary Waters

Rescue crews continued to search today for two missing canoeists in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The two individuals who are missing have been identified as 40-year-old Reis Grams of Lino Lakes and 41-year-old Jesse Haugen of Cambridge. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the two were a part of a group traveling on two canoes that went over Curtain Falls on Saturday.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported that despite many challenges and setbacks, they successfully evacuated two people who were injured, as well as a third uninjured person in their party from a campsite. The uninjured person was not a part of the Curtain Falls incident.

Last night, Superior National Forest announced an emergency closure of portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wildnerness due to search-and-rescue efforts on Iron Lake. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is heading up the search efforts, and they say Curtain Falls is extremely difficult to access. They are depending heavily on aviation partners to transport equipment, supplies, and personnel in and out of the back country while the search continues.