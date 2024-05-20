Fry Fire in Superior National Forest Completely Contained

Firefighters have completely contained a wildfire in the Superior National Forest.

The “Fry Fire” was originally listed at 209 acres last week but was reduced to 186 acres due to more accurate mapping. That includes 49 acres of a prescribed fire and 137 acres of a wildfire.

The fire was located near Fish Fry Lake, just west of the city of Isabella, and was declared a wildfire last Wednesday. It was considered completely contained as of Saturday night.

U.S. Forest Service officials say there is no immediate threat to private property or structures and that the fire is not active. There are no crews assigned to the fire, but the on-duty fire module, which includes an engine and crew, will check on the area as a part of their regular workday. Forest Service officials say that is routine procedure when a fire of this size is 100% contained.