May 20, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Pierz Man Badly Burned After Explosion Inside Camper

A Pierz man was badly burned following an explosion that occurred inside his camper.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pierz Park Campground around 7 on Sunday morning and found 57-year-old Paul Hoheisel alone in the camper. Hoheisel was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center due to the burns he suffered.

Deputies at the scene reported a gas oven was turned on inside the camper and that there was a cigarette laying on the floor. The incident remains under investigation.

