In high school softball, Brainerd was looking for win #10 as they hosted 6-3 St. Cloud on Tuesday.

Brainerd gets a 2-1 victory over St. Cloud and improve to 10-1 on the season. Mya Tautges did it all for the Warriors, going two for three at the plate, allowing one run over eight winnings in the circle, and tallying 14 strikeouts.