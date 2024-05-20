Bemidji Trap Team’s Annual Lumberjack Invitational Gets Largest Turnout to Date

16 schools and 360 youth participants competed in the 11th annual Bemidji Lumberjack Trap Invitational on Saturday, the largest turnout to date.

The fundraiser is intended to not only support the Bemidji Lumberjack trap team, but also to prepare them for the upcoming state championship in Alexandria. The invite mimics the state championship shoot in format, with two full rounds of trap in the morning and two more in the afternoon.

We heard from a few of the Lumberjacks on what they appreciate most about the invite, as well as what they’re looking forward to most as the season winds to a close.

“Pretty good turnout this year compared to last year,” said senior Kallen Littler. “A lot of people here, lots of good competition, too. It pushes me to like, do better myself to try and play higher and gives me more competition to push myself.”

“I think it’s really cool to see how many people get involved in the sport,” sophomore Avery Kehoe stated. “I’m most looking forward to going to Alexandria to shoot. It’s always a fun shoot there, and then as well as Michigan, gets to be pretty fun.”

“Definitely all the good camaraderie by all my teammates and everybody and all the parents just being really supportive of everybody,” added junior Caleb Hall. “I’m really excited for state this year, hopefully do better than last year, 98 or above I’d be happy with. I’m happy with anything, but that’s the goal.”

At the invite, Park Rapids as a team took home everything with a score of 471, and Bemidji and Alexandria finished it out at 466 and 462, respectively. The High Gun Male was Tate Dale of Roseau with a 97, and the High Gun Female was Samantha Zoller from Thief River Falls with a score of 94.