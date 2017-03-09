DONATE

LPTV NEWS

School Transportation Bill Could Help Struggling School Districts

Josh Peterson
Mar. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

It’s a service that is relied on across the state, transportation to and from school. But for years some school districts in Greater Minnesota have been battling a continual deficit when it comes to funding for transportation.

The current funding formula goes off the number of students attending a school, not how many of those students use school transportation services. Because the current formula, last year the Bemidji School District ran a deficit over $755,ooo, compared to the St. Paul School District who made over six million dollars in busing students.

Bemidji School District compared to the size of the Twin Cities Metro area.

This map illustrates in gold the size the 825 square mile Bemidji School District compared to the entire Twin Cities Metro. With a school district as big as Bemidji, it can be extremely expensive when it comes to transportation. That is why there is a bipartisan effort at the capitol to correct the formula so that it is fare to all school districts across the state.

At the state capitol lobbying continues, as legislators work to correct the formula that has been in place since 1995. Currently a bill in the senate is working with school districts in Forest Lake and Bemidji that would relate the formula to the cost of services being provided. This gave Bemidji residents talking points during their annual visit at the capitol last week.

The yearly transportation deficit has had a major impact on area schools. For Bemidji, its taking money out of classrooms and much needed tools for students.

While the issue has been close to being resolved in recent years, the hope is that this years legislative session will be the one, that brings, fairness in funding back home.

A bill to restructure the transportation funding formula is currently in the state senate. According to legislators, Senate File 1026 has bipartisan support and is expected to get a floor vote.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: Sleigh Ride Benefits Area Food Shelf

Posted on Mar. 6 2017 by

City Residents Attend 12th Annual Bemidji Day At The Capitol

Posted on Mar. 2 2017 by

Bemidji Residents Under Brief Shelter-In-Place After Possible Robbery

Posted on Mar. 2 2017 by

Beltrami County Receives CodeRED Award

Posted on Feb. 28 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

MN Republicans Advance Two Bills That Would Loosen Gun Laws

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

Recently Added

MN Republicans Advance Two Bills That Would Loosen Gun Laws

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

Branch Downed By High Winds Takes Out Power In Bagley

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

Group Gathers At Courthouse For Action Day To End Domestic Violence

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.