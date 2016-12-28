Northwoods Adventure: Enchanted Village

While during the summertime Paul Bunyan Land is best known for their antique museum, during the holiday season they re-create that museum into an Enchanted Village.

Paul Bunyan Land is owned by siblings Alan Rademacher and Lois Moon, who’s father, Dick Rademacher, originally collected and owned all the antiques. It was a dream of his to create the museum into a holiday village for people to see, and his children carried that dream out for him.

For no charge, people of all ages are welcome to walk around the thirty buildings decorated with Christmas lights and see how all the antiques are decorated for the season.

Lois and Alan spend four weeks putting the Enchanted Village together, and say it’s their way of saying thank you to the community for supporting Paul Bunyan Land during the summer and fall.