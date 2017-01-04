Northwoods Adventure: Buena Vista Ski Area

North of Bemidji on Irvine Avenue lies a winter wonderland of snow. What looks like a scene from a Christmas card is actually a gem that has made Bemidji its home for almost seven decades. The Buena Vista Ski Area has been family owned and operated for sixty seven years.

One of the things that sets the Buena Vista Ski Area apart from all the others is the rich history in family tradition.

During the winter months Buena Vista has put Bemidji on the map for years making it a winter destination.

Even for some of its employees, Buena Vista has become a second home. For one particular employee, this ski area was one of the reasons to retire to Bemidji.

From instruction to family fun, the importance of family rings true in everything the Buena Vista Ski Area offers.