DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Buena Vista Ski Area

Josh Peterson
Jan. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

North of Bemidji on Irvine Avenue lies a winter wonderland of snow. What looks like a scene from a Christmas card is actually a gem that has made Bemidji its home for almost seven decades. The Buena Vista Ski Area has been family owned and operated for sixty seven years.

One of the things that sets the Buena Vista Ski Area apart from all the others is the rich history in family tradition.

During the winter months Buena Vista has put Bemidji on the map for years making it a winter destination.

Even for some of its employees, Buena Vista has become a second home. For one particular employee, this ski area was one of the reasons to retire to Bemidji.

From instruction to family fun, the importance of family rings true in everything the Buena Vista Ski Area offers.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: N.Y.E. Bash

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

Bemidji Man Arrested For Allegedly Soliciting An Agent Believed To Be A Minor

Posted on Dec. 30 2016 by

The Aftermath Of The Christmas Snow Storm

Posted on Dec. 27 2016 by

Webb Remains Under Investigation For Alleged “Financial Impropriety”

Posted on Dec. 22 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Men’s Treatment Center Submits Letter Of Need

Through a letter of need, an all men’s substance abuse center in Crow Wing County called “You Are Not Alone” has asked the Crow Wing County Board
Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Recently Added

Men's Treatment Center Submits Letter Of Need

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Beltrami County Commissioners Sworn Into Office

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Golden Gophers Football Head Coach Fired

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.