Man Injured In Rollover Crash In Morrison County

A man was injured on Saturday night in a rollover crash in Bellevue Township in Morrison County, near Royalton, according to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Alan Dancer, 30, of Royalton, was found in his upside down black Sedan in the south ditch along 93th St. When responders arrived, Dancer’s arm was caught underneath the vehicle. Crews were able to lift the car up enough to free Dancer’s arm from being trapped and Dancer himself from the car.

Dancer was flown to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The department was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department, MN State Patrol, Royalton First Response Team, Royalton Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and North Air Care.