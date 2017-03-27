Man Injured In Rollover Crash In Morrison County
A man was injured on Saturday night in a rollover crash in Bellevue Township in Morrison County, near Royalton, according to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Michael Alan Dancer, 30, of Royalton, was found in his upside down black Sedan in the south ditch along 93th St. When responders arrived, Dancer’s arm was caught underneath the vehicle. Crews were able to lift the car up enough to free Dancer’s arm from being trapped and Dancer himself from the car.
Dancer was flown to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. The department was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department, MN State Patrol, Royalton First Response Team, Royalton Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and North Air Care.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More
It is easy and right to be upset by obvious child sex exploitation in stories su... Read More
You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More
Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More