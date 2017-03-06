Jack Pine Brewery Sets May Opening in Baxter
The newest brewery in the Brainerd Lakes area, Jack Pine Brewery, is slated to open in Baxter in May.
The brewery, owned by Patrick Sundberg, will be located just south of the Arrowwood Lodge in a 7,400 square foot building that will allow for 800 to 2,000 barrels of beer to be brewed per year, according to the Brainerd Dispatch.
Sundberg started the project as a kick-starter campaign in 2012.
While food will not be served at the brewery, the Dispatch report states that Sundberg has not ruled out the possibility of food trucks in the parking lot.
The opening is tentatively slated for Memorial Day weekend.
