Gov. Dayton Returns To Work After Fainting During Annual Address

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is planning to keep to his normal schedule Tuesday after collapsing during his State of the State address.

The 69-year-old Democrat fainted as he neared the end of his annual speech Monday night. He appeared conscious as he was helped to a back room minutes later. A top staffer said he walked out of the Capitol on his own and was given a routine check by medical professionals at his home.

Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher says Dayton will proceed with his plans to unveil a budget proposal Tuesday morning.

Nearing his 70th birthday, Dayton has a history of health problems. He fainted during a campaign event last year in an episode he later blamed on overheating and dehydration.