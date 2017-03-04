DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Community Rallies Around Salem WEST After Arson

Clayton Castle
Mar. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

Tragedy doesn’t discriminate. Not between the rich or the poor, evil or good. That was evident on Wednesday morning when Salem WEST, an organization in Deerwood dedicated to helping others by collecting and redistributing daily life necessities, was destroyed by an arson fire.

“It was just total devastation,” Greg Meyer, Salem WEST Outreach Coordinator, said. “To me, it’s like losing our house. I’ve probably spent more time there than I have at home.”

Despite the fire, that didn’t stop Salem WEST from continuing its effort toward helping others. The group has been collecting donations of clothes, furniture, glasses, diapers, or anything that people need to live, from a community that understands the value of Salem WEST and its mission of helping others in need.

“I know as a resource, it’s used by many counties,” Nancy Schneider, a regular donator to Salem WEST, said. “And it’s a great program here.”

As people streamed in with donations, volunteers can be seen folding clothes or organizing the items, as they are grounded by the faith and belief that not even tragedy will bring down Salem WEST.

“Well this is part of our Christian belief in helping others,” Helen Ryen, a Salem West volunteer, said. “You meet a lot of wonderful people, a lot of needy people. But they are just as important as the people that have everything.

“Seeing that we lost our building and we have gotten such wonderful support as you can see behind us,” Elaine Dolquis, another Salem WEST volunteer, said. “It’s truly a God-send for everyone that has donated.”

Faith has been a strong word as donation after donation fills this room. But it’s not just their faith in the community that has gotten them through this tragedy. It’s also their faith in God.

“It just brings tears to your eyes,” Dolquis said. “It just shows that God is up there working.”

“We can’t believe how many people are coming to help us.” Ryen said. “We thank them so from the bottom of our hearts. So you can see God is living here.”

And as the team and community look up at the only thing salvaged from the building after the fire, their faith will continue to drive them as they aim provide a better life for others.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Appellate Court Upholds Pequot Lakes Man’s Arson Conviction

Posted on Jan. 31 2017 by

Community Spotlight: Bemidji High School Students Step Up As Donors

Posted on Nov. 22 2016 by

McDonald’s Serves Donations

Posted on Nov. 11 2016 by

Accused Bemidji Arsonist Released From Jail

Posted on Nov. 1 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

In Focus: Aitkin Art Center Has Gone To The Birds

The Jaques Art Center in Aitkin has gone to the birds! Its current exhibit features a wide variety of area birds captured in many different ways
Posted on Mar. 3 2017

Recently Added

In Focus: Aitkin Art Center Has Gone To The Birds

Posted on Mar. 3 2017

Lakeland Currents 1013 - All Things Fishing

Posted on Mar. 3 2017

MN Could See Billions Of Dollars In Health Care Expenses

Posted on Mar. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.