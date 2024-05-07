MnDOT To Hold Highway 210 Road Project Open House In Pillager

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is planning on improvement to Highway 210 from Motley to Pillager. The project is currently in the design phase and scheduled for construction in 2027.

MnDOT is hosting an open house on Wednesday, May 22nd, where people can learn more about those plans. The open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pillager Community Center.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit with project staff, view design layouts and ask questions to better fit individual schedules. The event is drop in style and guests may arrive and leave at their convenience.

MnDOT will resurface and improve nearly nine miles of Highway 210 from Highway 10 in Motley to east of South Junction Cass County Road 1 in Pillager.

The project includes a roundabout on Highway 210 at South Junction Cass County Road 1 and 37th Avenue in Pillager.