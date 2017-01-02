Brainerd Public Library to Host Gardening Class
Brainerd, MN – The Brainerd Public Library will host “An Invitation to the Garden: Creating the Perfect Setting for Outdoor Entertaining” presented by Jennifer Knutson, University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener.
The class will go over how to keep your gardens looking their best for outdoor occasions and special events, in addition to how to protect lawns and landscape from deer and other element.s
The free Master Gardener classes will take place at the library from January to December 2017. Monthly presentations facilitated by certified UMN Extension Crow Wing County Master Gardeners will discuss subjects ranging from garden tools to gourds.
Those who wish to register can call the library at 218-829-5574.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Dr.Ogumen God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you... Read More
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More
Very informative... Read More
Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More