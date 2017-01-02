Brainerd Public Library to Host Gardening Class

Brainerd, MN – The Brainerd Public Library will host “An Invitation to the Garden: Creating the Perfect Setting for Outdoor Entertaining” presented by Jennifer Knutson, University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener.

The class will go over how to keep your gardens looking their best for outdoor occasions and special events, in addition to how to protect lawns and landscape from deer and other element.s

The free Master Gardener classes will take place at the library from January to December 2017. Monthly presentations facilitated by certified UMN Extension Crow Wing County Master Gardeners will discuss subjects ranging from garden tools to gourds.

Those who wish to register can call the library at 218-829-5574.