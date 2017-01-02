DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Public Library to Host Gardening Class

Taylor Archer
Jan. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

Brainerd, MN – The Brainerd Public Library will host “An Invitation to the Garden: Creating the Perfect Setting for Outdoor Entertaining” presented by Jennifer Knutson, University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener.

The class will go over how to keep your gardens looking their best for outdoor occasions and special events, in addition to how to protect lawns and landscape from deer and other element.s

The free Master Gardener classes will take place at the library from January to December 2017. Monthly presentations facilitated by certified UMN Extension Crow Wing County Master Gardeners will discuss subjects ranging from garden tools to gourds.

Those who wish to register can call the library at 218-829-5574.

Taylor Archer
Contact the Author Taylor Archer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crosby’s Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library Seeks To Join The Kitchigami Regional Library System

Posted on Dec. 3 2016 by

Community Spotlight: Kids Learn To Make Halloween Slime

Posted on Oct. 17 2016 by

In Focus: The Lakes Area Music Festival Is Sharing Their Love Of Music With Free Community Concerts

Posted on Aug. 5 2016 by

Exploring Robots in Brainerd

Posted on May. 17 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

faith paige said

Dr.Ogumen God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

0

$10,000 in Damages at Garrison Concourse

Garrison, MN – A truck allegedly went off Highway 69 and crashed into Christmas decorations at the Garrison Concourse Friday night, where
Posted on Jan. 2 2017

Recently Added

$10,000 in Damages at Garrison Concourse

Posted on Jan. 2 2017

Car Runs Off Road Due to Icy Conditions

Posted on Jan. 2 2017

First Fire of 2017 Causes $40,000 in Damages

Posted on Jan. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.