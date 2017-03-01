DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Beltrami County Receives CodeRED Award

Josh Peterson
Feb. 28 2017
Leave a Comment

On February 2nd, when a gunman was on the loose, a Code Red Alert was issued for a specific area in the city of Bemidji. The gunman was captured, and the Code Red Alert was called a success. That success got the attention of E.C.N., the company that provides the CodeRED Alert System that recently awarded Beltrami County for its successful use of the system.

The CodeRED Alert System was installed shortly after the summer storms of 2012 at the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center. Since then the CodeRED Alert System is used on average about 10 time a year.

The alert system is used for a variety of different events ranging from bad weather to a security threat.

The CodeRED Alert System streamlines the process, simply by writing an alert that is less then 160 characters long, drawing on a map and selecting the area that has the most impact. The program then automates phone calls, text messages, and emails to all those who are signed up in the selected area.

Only half of Beltrami Counties population is currently signed up for the code red alert system. If you would like to sign up please click here: https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/6FAEC3D0EBD7

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sanford Center Over Budget In 2016

Posted on Feb. 27 2017 by

Common Ground: Shaynowishkung

Posted on Feb. 27 2017 by

Special Olympics Holds Basketball Tournament

Posted on Feb. 23 2017 by

Bemidji Man Charged With Burglary

Posted on Feb. 23 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Northwoods Adventure: Gull Lake Frozen Fore

This past weekend, Gull Lake Events put on its annual Gull Lake Frozen Fore in Nisswa, which included events all weekend for the whole family. As
Posted on Feb. 28 2017

Recently Added

Northwoods Adventure: Gull Lake Frozen Fore

Posted on Feb. 28 2017

Moose Population Survey Reveals Stability

Posted on Feb. 28 2017

White Oak Sled Dog Race Cancelled For Second Consecutive Year

Posted on Feb. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.