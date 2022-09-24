Lakeland PBS

Zebra Mussels Found in Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County

Lakeland News — Sep. 23 2022

Zebra mussels have been confirmed in another body of water in Itasca County.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says an angler reported finding numerous zebra mussels on a submerged tree branch while fishing in the Canisteo Mine Pit, which is one of a series of legacy mine pits adjacent to the cities of Bovey and Taconite.

On Sept. 12, DNR invasive species specialists confirmed the presence of adult zebra mussels in a search of the nearly 15,000-acre pit.

The DNR and other cooperating entities are working together to address the zebra mussel infestation and contingency pumping to manage the water levels at the Canisteo Mine Pit.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Itasca Co. Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of Women

Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County

One Dead in Itasca County Motorcycle Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.