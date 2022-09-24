Zebra Mussels Found in Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Zebra mussels have been confirmed in another body of water in Itasca County.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says an angler reported finding numerous zebra mussels on a submerged tree branch while fishing in the Canisteo Mine Pit, which is one of a series of legacy mine pits adjacent to the cities of Bovey and Taconite.

On Sept. 12, DNR invasive species specialists confirmed the presence of adult zebra mussels in a search of the nearly 15,000-acre pit.

The DNR and other cooperating entities are working together to address the zebra mussel infestation and contingency pumping to manage the water levels at the Canisteo Mine Pit.

