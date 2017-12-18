DONATE

Wreaths For The Fallen Ceremony Honors Those Who Served

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 18 2017
“It’s a national remembrance day where we remember and honor all of our nation’s fallen veterans,” said Wreaths for the Fallen president John Thomas.

The Wreaths for the Fallen ceremony at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery dates back to 2006 where they placed only five wreaths, but since then, it has continued to grow each year.

“We have enough wreaths that came in on those trucks to put a wreath on every single veteran’s grave this morning,” Thomas said.

With hundreds of volunteers that came out today, nearly 5000 wreaths were laid in a record 24 minutes.

“It’s quite an example of teamwork and everybody working together,” Thomas said.

Many attendees were loved ones of the fallen veterans.

“We have found that this means an awful lot to the families; there are families that have daughters, sons, father or wife out here and it means an awful lot to them,” Thomas said.

One attendee, Debbie Sabrowsky, was able to place a wreath on her dad’s grave.

“This is my first year laying down the wreath and it’s pretty cool,” said Sabrowsky.

Others have been coming year after year.

“It’s great, it’s fantastic,” said Jim Arildsen, whose wife is buried out at the cemetery.

But for many others they have no personal connections just a thankfulness for the veterans.

“There is no better way to honor these people,” said attendee Todd Brotherton. “They’ve done a great justice.”

It’s something the organizers and participants hold close to their heart.

“Being a part of this is just extraordinarily rewarding,” said invocation speaker Carl Bates. “Even on a chilly day, kind of warms the heart that you can remember the veterans that stood up for us when we weren’t able to.”

It’s a little gesture that means so much to so many.

