Woman Rescued After Going Through Ice on River North of Little Falls

Rescue workers in Morrison County saved a woman who went through the ice on a river while snowshoeing on Friday.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the woman went through the ice just on the Mississippi River near Ripley Township, about nine miles north of Little Falls, just after 9 that morning. Larsen credits Catherine Stoch, 58, of Fort Ripley with staying focused and calm while providing detailed information about her location.

Morrison County deputies along with Minnesota DNR officers were able to rescue Stoch and get her back to shore, where she was treated by medical personnel.

