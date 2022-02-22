Lakeland PBS

With New Legislative Maps Released, Area Lawmakers Make Plans for Election

Lakeland News — Feb. 21 2022

Some area state legislators are making plans for the future now that new legislative maps for the state have been released.

Sen. Carrie Ruud (R)

Sen. Justin Eichorn (R)

As we previously reported, two incumbent Republican Senators, Carrie Ruud of Breezy Point and Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, are now in the same district. Both have indicated they plan to run in the newly formed Senate District 6.

Rep. Dale Lueck (R)

Rep. Ron Kresha (R)

Also, current Republican state Representatives Dale Lueck of Aitkin and Ron Kresha of Little Falls are both now in the new District 10A. Lueck has announced he is not going to seek that seat in 10A. Kresha, however, says he will run for the position.

Rep. John Poston (R)

Today, Republican Representative John Poston of Lake Shore, who currently represents District 9A, announced his retirement. Poston had initially planned to run in Senate District 9, but after the new districts were announced last week, Poston has decided to retire from the legislature.

Rep. Josh Heintzeman (R)

House 10A Representative Josh Heintzeman, a Republican from Nisswa, announced today he will run for re-election in House 6B, noting in a press release today that his new district will remain largely unchanged from his current district.

Dr. John Howe

Businessman and retired veterinary practice owner Dr. John Howe announced his campaign for the Minnesota House on Friday, Feb. 16 for the newly-created House District 6A, which includes portions of Crow Wing, Cass, and Itasca counties, including the cities of Grand Rapids, Cohasset, and Crosby.

Howe is seeking the Republican endorsement in 6A and noted he wanted to continue the great conservative leadership of current representatives Spencer Igo and Dale Lueck, who are in different districts now.

By — Lakeland News

