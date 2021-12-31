Lakeland PBS

Winners Announced in First City of Lights Contests in Bemidji

Lakeland News — Dec. 30 2021

The First City of Lights continues to shine, and winners have now been announced for both the First City of Lights Tour of Homes and Downtown Window Display contest held in Bemidji.

The top three winners in the Downtown Window Display contest are:

  • 1st place – Lisa Rother, owner of Rother’s Just Desserts
  • 2nd place – Northwoods Baptist Church
  • 3rd place – myBemidji

For the Tour of Homes, the overall Judge’s Choice Grand Champion is being awarded to the Bruce Nordick family. Bruce will be presented with the giant Traveling Light Bulb Trophy after the holidays.

By — Lakeland News

