Wildfire Forces Closure of Highway 89 Near Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Fire Department and DNR firefighters responded to another wildfire Thursday not far from the recent, first wildfire in Eckles Township.

This one was reported just after 2 PM Thursday and burned about 15 acres near the Northland Regional Sports Park. The fire forced the closure of Highway 89 between Radar Road and Jackpine Road for a brief period of time.

A DNR aircraft helped drop water on the fire, and the situation was brought under control within a few hours. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today