Wildfire Forces Closure of Highway 89 Near Bemidji

Lakeland News — Jul. 15 2021

The Bemidji Fire Department and DNR firefighters responded to another wildfire Thursday not far from the recent, first wildfire in Eckles Township.

This one was reported just after 2 PM Thursday and burned about 15 acres near the Northland Regional Sports Park. The fire forced the closure of Highway 89 between Radar Road and Jackpine Road for a brief period of time.

A DNR aircraft helped drop water on the fire, and the situation was brought under control within a few hours. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

