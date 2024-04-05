‘Wiggle Your Toes’ Hosting Adaptive Swim Event for Amputees at Brainerd High School

Wiggle Your Toes, a Bloomington-based nonprofit, is sponsoring an adaptive swimming event for amputees at Brainerd High School on April 27. This is the first event of its kind to be held in north central Minnesota.

The nonprofit hosts many events in the Twin Cities Metro area, but has noticed that once you get out of these cities, it becomes more difficult for amputees to have this outlet. The mission of Wiggle Your Toes is to empower those who have lost a limb to move forward, take action, and get back to the life they want.

“It’s of unparalleled importance,” said Amanda Munkeby, Wiggle Your Toes Northern Coach. “It’s breaking down those barriers to allow you to do what you had done pre-injury, or, you know, maybe it was something that you’d always like to try. And I mean, it just kind of breaks down those barriers and allows you to do that.”

The event is free to attend, but space is limited. Anyone interested in signing up as a participant or volunteer for the event can do so here.