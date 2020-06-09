WHO: Asymptomatic COVID-19 Spread “Very Rare”
On Monday, the World Health Organization said the spread of COVID-19 by someone who is not showing symptoms appears to be very rare. The World Health Organization says government responses should focus on detecting and isolating infected people with symptoms and tracking anyone who might have come into contact with them.
According to WHO officials, they have studied a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing, and they are not finding secondary transmission onward. WHO officials say asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread of COVID-19 does happen, but it remains rare.
