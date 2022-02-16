Lakeland PBS

Watermark Art Center’s New Exhibit Gives “A Quilter’s Perspective”

Emma HudziakFeb. 15 2022

The Watermark Art Center in Bemidji is welcoming their newest exhibit, called “A Quilters Perspective,” that displays and features quilts from 1915 to the present day.

Exhibit curator Bonnie Lundorff says quilts can be the utilitarian bed-sized variety that grandma made from scraps, while others can envision them as uniform geometrics designed to re-create recognizable patterns.

There are close to 30 different quilters that are showcasing their work at this exhibit, which has over 50 quilts and wall hangings total that show various techniques of piecing and creating. The exhibit includes vintage quilts dating back to 1915. Lundorff also adds that there are many different processes when it comes to making a quilt.

When it came to curating such an exhibit, Lundorff wanted to truly showcase diversity among the artists that make their quilts, such as the quilts’ quality, design, and color selection. She believes that each and every one of the quilts that she chose for the exhibit displays each of those elements.

The exhibit is currently open to the public until March 26th. Masks are required for entry.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

