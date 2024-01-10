Warroad Girls’ Hockey Beats Roseau; Rams Win in OT in Boys’ Matchup

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

20 miles down Highway 11 is all the separates two of Minnesota’s biggest hockey rivals, Warroad and Roseau. On Tuesday night, that highway saw more traffic than normal because it was a rivalry double-header for both the girls’ and boys’ teams at the Roseau Memorial Arena.

In the girls’ matchup, the Warriors were on a six-game win streak versus the Rams and extended it to seven after beating Roseau 5-3. But there was no Warroad sweep like last year, as on the boys’ side, the Rams got a 3-2 win in OT.

The two teams will meet again on Jan. 27 as the marquee game at Hockey Day in Warroad.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today