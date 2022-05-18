Lakeland PBS

Updated: Garage Destroyed in Bemidji House Fire (with video)

Wardlow Running in Primary After Losing GOP Backing for AG

Lakeland News — May. 17 2022

Doug Wardlow

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General candidate Doug Wardlow says he’ll run in the primary after losing the Republican endorsement to business attorney Jim Schultz.

Wardlow, who was the party’s nominee in 2018, is general counsel at MyPillow. And he’s an ally of its founder, Mike Lindell, a leading proponent of false accusations that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

In a video posted on social media Tuesday, Wardlow says he’s fighting the “swamp” in the Minnesota GOP. Wardlow’s entry sets up at least a three-way primary race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

